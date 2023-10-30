Man arrested in Derry after reported hit-and-run

A woman has been taken to hospital after a reported hit-and-run in Derry.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm by dangerous driving and remains in police custody at this time.

The incident occurred around 1.20am this morning in the Fahan Street area.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said police received a report that a woman had been hit by a black Audi A6.

Enquiries are ongoing and police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the crime or who may have dash cam footage to contact officers on 101.