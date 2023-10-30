MEP’s to join Irish counterparts in visit to Donegal and Dublin to investigate defective concrete block crisis

MEPs from Spain, Estonia and Latvia will join their Irish counterparts on a three-day visit to Donegal and Dublin to investigate the defective concrete block crisis that has affected thousands of homes around the country.

The delegation will inspect the affected buildings and meet with homeowners impacted by the Mica crisis.

Following the visit they will submit a comprehensive report to the European Commission on the issue.

Fine Gael MEP Colm Markey says they’ll also meet with the Minister for Housing.