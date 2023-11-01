Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Acute bed pressure along western seaboard – IMNO

Irish hospitals could be in for a tough winter if something isn’t done to alleviate overcrowding.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation yesterday revealed 10-thousand 538 people, including 273 children, were admitted to hospital without a bed in October.

It flagged “acute pressure along the western seaboard” and said its members are “not assured that their safety and that of their patients is a priority.”

Social Democrats Health Spokesperson, Roisin Shortall , believes there are three reasons as to why overcrowding is such an issue:

 

