New Principal appointed to Finn Valley College, Stranorlar

Mr Séan McFadden has been announced as the new Principal of Finn Valley College, Stranorlar.

He will take up the role on January 1st 2024, replacing Mr Alan Thompson who is taking up the position of Principal of the Abbey Vocational School, Donegal Town.

Originally from Gaoth Dobhair, Séan has worked for Donegal ETB since 2000, after spending a year in St Michael’s Diocesan in Trim, Co. Meath. He initially taught in Crana College, Buncrana for 14 years teaching Engineering and Technology, before spending four years teaching in Mulroy College, Milford and the last four years as Deputy Principal whilst also being seconded with the JCT in the 2018-2019 academic year. During his time with Donegal ETB, he has led many teaching and learning initiatives.

Séan said he is delighted and extremely proud to have been appointed as the Principal of Finn Valley College.