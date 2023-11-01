Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
New Principal appointed to Finn Valley College, Stranorlar

Mr Séan McFadden has been announced as the new Principal of Finn Valley College, Stranorlar.

He will take up the role on January 1st 2024, replacing Mr Alan Thompson who is taking up the position of Principal of the Abbey Vocational School, Donegal Town.

Originally from Gaoth Dobhair, Séan has worked for Donegal ETB since 2000, after spending a year in St Michael’s Diocesan in Trim, Co. Meath. He initially taught in Crana College, Buncrana for 14 years teaching Engineering and Technology, before spending four years teaching in Mulroy College, Milford and the last four years as Deputy Principal whilst also being seconded with the JCT in the 2018-2019 academic year. During his time with Donegal ETB, he has led many teaching and learning initiatives.

Séan said he is delighted and extremely proud to have been appointed as the Principal of Finn Valley College.

Séan McFadden, Newly Appointed Principal (Jan 2024) Finn Valley College
News

New Principal appointed to Finn Valley College, Stranorlar

1 November 2023
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday November 1st

1 November 2023
News, Top Stories

Thousands attend Amelia Flight of Hope Festival

1 November 2023
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

PSNI appeal for information following a robbery report in Derry

1 November 2023
