Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

After the newspaper review, Donal Kavanagh speaks to Cllr Patrick McGowan about pedestrian crossings in Stranorlar and Ballybofey, Garda Niall Maguire and local IFA PRO Tom Boyd discuss concerns about children as young as 12 driving tractors in West Donegal at the weekend, and crafter Kathleen O’Connor is selling much of her equipment as she is losing her sight……..

In the second hour, Donal talks to Saolta Clinical Director Prof. Pat Nash about the termination of a locum radiographer’s contract as a result of mistakes, we hear from Jamie Delargy who chairs a cross border energy conference this month being jointly organised by the chambers in Derry and Letterkenny, and Cllr Martin Harley speaks about the lack of tourism accommodation in Donegal…..

In our Wellness Wednesday slot, we discuss the ‘Walk with a Doc’ initiative which takes place in Donegal for the first time this weekend, we discuss public order incidents in Carndonagh last night, Chris Ashmore takes over the Business Matters slot, and LUH Campaign Group Chair Mary T Sweeney says it’s vital that Minister Stephen Donnelly meets with patients and campaigners when he comes to Donegal………