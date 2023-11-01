Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

The Outlet

Home for Christmas

Ours to Protect

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

After the newspaper review, Donal Kavanagh speaks to Cllr Patrick McGowan about pedestrian crossings in Stranorlar and Ballybofey, Garda Niall Maguire and local IFA PRO Tom Boyd discuss concerns about children as young as 12 driving tractors in West Donegal at the weekend, and crafter Kathleen O’Connor is selling much of her equipment as she is losing her sight……..   

In the second hour, Donal talks to Saolta Clinical Director Prof. Pat Nash about the termination of a locum radiographer’s contract as a result of mistakes, we hear from Jamie Delargy who chairs a cross border energy conference this month being jointly organised by the chambers in Derry and Letterkenny, and Cllr Martin Harley speaks about the lack of tourism accommodation in Donegal…..  

In our Wellness Wednesday slot, we discuss the ‘Walk with a Doc’ initiative which takes place in Donegal for the first time this weekend, we discuss public order incidents in Carndonagh last night, Chris Ashmore takes over the Business Matters slot, and LUH Campaign Group Chair Mary T Sweeney says it’s vital that Minister Stephen Donnelly meets with patients and campaigners when he comes to Donegal………

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

winter-gritting-map
News, Top Stories

Road gritting to take place tonight in Donegal

1 November 2023
malin head coast guard
News, Top Stories

Person injured in quad bike incident in Buncrana

1 November 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

1 November 2023
guildhallsquare
News, Top Stories

Police investigating photo of person dressed as ‘Hamas’ fighter in Derry

1 November 2023
Advertisement

Related News

winter-gritting-map
News, Top Stories

Road gritting to take place tonight in Donegal

1 November 2023
malin head coast guard
News, Top Stories

Person injured in quad bike incident in Buncrana

1 November 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

1 November 2023
guildhallsquare
News, Top Stories

Police investigating photo of person dressed as ‘Hamas’ fighter in Derry

1 November 2023
car-sales-up
News, Top Stories

New car registrations up 1.63% in Donegal

1 November 2023
police
News, Top Stories

Suspected bones to be tested in Derry Bog-land

1 November 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube