The PSNI are appealing for information regarding a robbery in Derry.

Police received a report of a robbery involving a delivery van in the Lecky Road area of the city.

The report was received just before 10.30am this morning.

Detective Sergeant Ballentine said that the investigation is at an early stage.

An update is expected in due course and police have asked for anyone with any information regarding the incident to make contact with them on 101.