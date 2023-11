Donegal routes are to be gritted from 9pm tonight.

The council asks that people assume no road is ice free.

The following routes are to be gritted tonight.

National Primary North, National Primary Central, National Primary South, Binswilly, Stranorlar North, Stranorlar East and West, Donegal West, Donegal North, Donegal South, Donegal National Secondary.

Further information is available on the Donegal County Council interactive map.