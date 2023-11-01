Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Thousands attend Amelia Flight of Hope Festival

Thousands of people attended the Amelia Flight of Hope Festival last month.

The event was the brainchild of Geraldine Mullen to remember her daughter Amelia on her 10th birthday and to raise vital funds for the RNLI.

Amelia died alongside her brother Tomás and father John when the car they were travelling in entered the water in August 2020.

The festival took place from 4th – 8th October attracted thousands of visitors to the HOPE centre in Moville.

It also celebrated the achievements of Amelia Earhart, who 91 years ago, flew across the Atlantic landing not far from the centre in Ballyarnett, Co Derry.

