The Cathoirleach of Glenties Municipal District left yesterdays meeting with Uisce Eireann feeling disappointed.

Cllr. Micheal McClafferty says the lack of progress is was what annoyed him the most.

When discussing the slow progress of work at the Falcarragh Treatment Plant, Cllr. McClafferty was told that the Foreshore Licence was the issue.

He says he has been waiting around 18 months for the licence to be granted: