Donegal businesses urged to show commitment to combat food waste

Businesses in Donegal can show their commitment to combat food waste with the Food Waste Charter.

EPA figures show that almost two thirds of food waste comes from businesses.

One third of all food produced for human consumption is wasted generating up to 10% of global greenhouse gas emissions.

Reducing food waste is an important climate action that can reduce our greenhouse gas emissions.

The Environmental Protection Agency recently launched the Food Waste Charter calling on every organisation in the country’s food supply chain to measure and take action to reduce food waste.

EPA figures have revealed that over 480,000 tonnes of food waste in Ireland in 2021 came from food and drink businesses; including processing and manufacturing, retail, and restaurant services.

This is almost two thirds of all food waste generated in 2021.

The EPA is hosting a forum on food waste next Thursday.

This will provide businesses in Donegal and across Ireland with an opportunity to learn more about the charter and on how to actively measure and track food waste.

