For the first time in 24 years, Na Rossa find themselves in Ulster competition this weekend.

On Saturday, the Donegal Junior Champions face Fermanagh’s Lisnaskea in the quarter final of the provincial campaign at O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny, with live coverage here on Highland from the 2:45pm throw-in.

Na Rossa manager is Declan Bonner, and he spoke to Oisin Kelly ahead of the match.