A Midlands-North West MEP has called for an apology to homeowners affected by defective blocks from his government party counter parts.

It comes following a visit from European politicians to the county, to witness first hand the impact that defective blocks have had on such families.

MEP Luke Ming Flanaghan said he feels people should apologise when they have done something wrong and this was failed to be achieved by the Fine Geal MEPs who visited Donegal over the last 48 hours: