New conservation areas are a ‘slap in the face’ – KFO

The head of a large group representing fishermen says the lack of consultation over new conservation areas is a ‘slap in the face’.

The Killybegs Fishermen’s Organisation has hit out at Minister of State Malcolm Noonan, accusing him of acting in an “autocratic fashion”.

Three new proposed marine conservation areas off Ireland’s south and western coasts have been foisted upon fishermen in the last ten months without any meaningful stakeholder engagement.

That’s according to KFO’s CEO Sean O’Donoghue who says the protected zones will ultimately alienate people who are just trying to make a living.

The areas have been proposed at the Porcupine Shelf, Southern Canyons and an area in the North West in an effort to protect unique coral species and birds along with swimming lanes for dolphins and whales.

But Mr O’Donoghue says their concerns about how these areas will affect their trade have not been listened to saying the plans are the equivalent of using a sledgehammer to crack a nut.

He has called for the Minister and the National Parks and Wildlife Service to come to the table and issue clarity on how the two sides can co-exist in the future.

