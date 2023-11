A petition was started last week to see the construction of the Bonagee Link bridge – a relief road to alleviate traffic pressures in Letterkenny.

Pauric Shevlin creator of the petition didn’t expect it to take off the way it has. There are 531 signatures at the moment.

He says some key concerns are emergency response times, economic viability and environmental impact.

Pauric told Donal Kavanagh on today’s Nine ’til Noon show that precious time is wasted sitting in traffic: