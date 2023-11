Shaun Paul Barrett is set to become the Donegal Under 20’s Manager for next season.

The final county committee meeting of the year will take place next Monday night the 6th November and it’s expected the name of the Milford native will be brought to the clubs for ratification.

Barrett who is currently with the Downings management team was previously manager of the u20’s side in 2020 where he led them to an Ulster Final and he was also a winning Ulster manager with the Donegal minors.