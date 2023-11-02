Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

The Outlet

Home for Christmas

Ours to Protect

Uisce Éireann criticised for lack of translation service at Glenties Councillors meeting

A Donegal County Councillor has hit out at Uisce Eireann after they were prohibited from raising local issues with the utility due to the absence of a translator.

Councillor Micheal Choilm MacGiolla Easbuig was attending a meeting with Uisce Eireann yesterday. However, he was told that he should due to the lack of a translation service, email his questions instead.

Councillor MacGiolla Easbuig says that is simply not an option for him:

 

In response, Uisce Éireann says it looks to support both customers and elected representatives with access to supports in Irish.

The utility adds that unfortunately they cannot guarantee the availability of an Irish speaker to support meetings and should elected representatives wish to raise queries in Irish on behalf of themselves or their constituents they encourage them to submit them in Irish by email.

Full Uisce Éireann Statement:

Uisce Éireann looks to support both customers and elected representatives with access to supports in Irish. For customers we have a dedicated Irish speaker as part of our contact centre model. Such a service is available on the Uisce Éireann customer care helpline which is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278.

Unfortunately we cannot guarantee the availability of an Irish speaker to support meetings. However, should elected representatives wish to raise queries in Irish on behalf of themselves or their constituents in relation to the delivery of water services, we encourage them to submit them in Irish by email. The Local Representative Support Desk can be contacted at localrepsupport@water.ie. We will ensure responses submitted to us in Irish are responded to in Irish.

Uisce Éireann continues to be committed to providing information that is accessible to the widest possible audience. The Uisce Éireann website is built responsively and includes functionality that allows users to translate content into almost 100 languages. Visit www.water.ie and click on the ReachDeck icon on the bottom left of the screen to select your language preference.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Irish Water 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Uisce Éireann criticised for lack of translation service at Glenties Councillors meeting

2 November 2023
healthy food
News, Top Stories

Donegal businesses urged to show commitment to combat food waste

2 November 2023
Séan McFadden, Newly Appointed Principal (Jan 2024) Finn Valley College
News

New Principal appointed to Finn Valley College, Stranorlar

1 November 2023
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday November 1st

1 November 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Irish Water 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Uisce Éireann criticised for lack of translation service at Glenties Councillors meeting

2 November 2023
healthy food
News, Top Stories

Donegal businesses urged to show commitment to combat food waste

2 November 2023
Séan McFadden, Newly Appointed Principal (Jan 2024) Finn Valley College
News

New Principal appointed to Finn Valley College, Stranorlar

1 November 2023
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday November 1st

1 November 2023
Flight of Hope
News, Top Stories

Thousands attend Amelia Flight of Hope Festival

1 November 2023
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

PSNI appeal for information following a robbery report in Derry

1 November 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube