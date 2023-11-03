Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Letterkenny reports poorest air quality in Ireland today, but good forecast for Donegal

A new EPA air quality forecast will be of particular benefit to people sensitive to poor air quality.

It’s forecast on airquality.ie will show the predicted air quality for up to three days and is updated twice daily.

The forecast for Donegal today is that of good air quality, however, Letterkenny is the only monitoring station in the country to report poor air quality.

David Kelleghan, Scientist with the EPA says it must be acknowledged that the forecasts cover a wide area and uses slightly different data, while the monitoring system in Letterkenny gives local, real-time information:

