Referring “absolute disgrace” – Declan Bonner

 

 

 

Na Rossa are out of the Ulster Junior Club Championship at the quarter final stage as Lisnaskea of Fermanagh overcame the Donegal Junior Champions in O’Donnell Park on Saturday afternoon.

Final score, Na Rossa 2-05, Lisnakea 1-09.

The story of the match was the decisions of the referee as five Na Rossa members were sent off: players Denis O’Donnell, Christian Bonner and Sean McMonigle, along with manager Declan Bonner and team physio Mickey McGlynn.

Manager Declan Bonner  said the referring was an “absolute disgrace”, and that he had never seen anything like it in his time involved in GAA.

Top Stories

Eamonn McDevitt RIP
News, Top Stories

Eamonn Mc Devitt, the founder of the Good and New Cancer Bus, has passed away

4 November 2023
driver motorist road safety driving
News, Top Stories

Donegal RSWG advises extreme caution for road users this wintertime

4 November 2023
whitehill rd
News, Audio, Top Stories

Dangerous water stream on Whitehill Road must be addressed – Cllr Terry Crossan

4 November 2023
malin head coast guard
News, Top Stories

Killybegs Coast Guard conduct search at Rathlin O’Birne after reports of boat in difficulty

4 November 2023
