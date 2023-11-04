Referring “absolute disgrace” – Declan Bonner

Na Rossa are out of the Ulster Junior Club Championship at the quarter final stage as Lisnaskea of Fermanagh overcame the Donegal Junior Champions in O’Donnell Park on Saturday afternoon.

Final score, Na Rossa 2-05, Lisnakea 1-09.

The story of the match was the decisions of the referee as five Na Rossa members were sent off: players Denis O’Donnell, Christian Bonner and Sean McMonigle, along with manager Declan Bonner and team physio Mickey McGlynn.

Manager Declan Bonner said the referring was an “absolute disgrace”, and that he had never seen anything like it in his time involved in GAA.