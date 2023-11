A Donegal County Councillor has expressed his concerns for the regular flooding occurrences at Rann na Mona Road, Rann na Feirste.

Cllr Micheal Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig says that it is vital for the area to receive emergency funding in order to address the current situation.

Due to high tides, the road is inaccessible for a number of hours during wet weather.

Cllr Mac Giolla Easbuig says that the community is cut off completely when this occurs: