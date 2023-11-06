Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
DL Debate – The Championship 06/11/23

On this week’s DL Debate – The Championship, Brendan Devenney is joined by top pundit Brendan Kilcoyne to discuss the Na Rossa Ulster club game and their controversial exit.

Ryan Ferry of the Donegal News reviews great wins in the Ulster club hurling championship for Setanta and St Eunans plus a great win for Dungloe ladies in the Ulster junior club championship.

Brendan also catches up with new ladies senior boss John McNulty.

Listen to the DL Debate in association with Sara’s Kitchen at Sister Sara’s Letterkenny:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Top Stories

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport & Obituaries – Monday November 6th

6 November 2023
Candle
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach says Donegal fatal collision is on everyone’s mind

6 November 2023
Irish Water pic2
News, Top Stories

Water outage notice for Bruckless and surrounding areas

6 November 2023
science week
News, Top Stories

Science Week to kick off next week

6 November 2023
