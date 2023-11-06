DL Debate – The Championship 06/11/23

On this week’s DL Debate – The Championship, Brendan Devenney is joined by top pundit Brendan Kilcoyne to discuss the Na Rossa Ulster club game and their controversial exit.

Ryan Ferry of the Donegal News reviews great wins in the Ulster club hurling championship for Setanta and St Eunans plus a great win for Dungloe ladies in the Ulster junior club championship.

Brendan also catches up with new ladies senior boss John McNulty.

Listen to the DL Debate in association with Sara’s Kitchen at Sister Sara’s Letterkenny: