Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

The Outlet

Home for Christmas

Ours to Protect

Business Matters Ep 169 – Karen Murphy

On this week’s Business Matters, Chris Ashmore is joined by Karen Murphy of Karen Murphy Speech, Drama and Communications.

Her business dates back to 2006 and since then has grown considerably.

Karen runs her own school and also teaches students privately on an individual and small group basis.

She also teaches adults, and communications related classes and one-to-ones are an important part of her business too. Her courses have instilled a great deal of confidence and self-belief in many people, and can be very rewarding in all sorts of ways for the participants.

Listen back here:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Vape
News, Audio, Top Stories

Bill to ban sale of vapes to children coming before Dail today

8 November 2023
Cathaoirleach Cllr Martin Harley pictured with Connie Gallagher (Bryson Recycling), Cynthia Furey and Doreen Sheridan Kennedy (Letterkenny Rotary) at the launch of the School Bikes for Africa. (NW Newspix)
News

Letterkenny Rotary Club launches Annual School Bikes Africa Appeal

8 November 2023
Thomas Pringle Dail 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Pringle says pay and conditions must be improved for home care workers

8 November 2023
Donegal Rape Crisis Centre
News, Audio, Top Stories

Rape prevention starts with education – Donegal Rape Crisis Centre

8 November 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Vape
News, Audio, Top Stories

Bill to ban sale of vapes to children coming before Dail today

8 November 2023
Cathaoirleach Cllr Martin Harley pictured with Connie Gallagher (Bryson Recycling), Cynthia Furey and Doreen Sheridan Kennedy (Letterkenny Rotary) at the launch of the School Bikes for Africa. (NW Newspix)
News

Letterkenny Rotary Club launches Annual School Bikes Africa Appeal

8 November 2023
Thomas Pringle Dail 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Pringle says pay and conditions must be improved for home care workers

8 November 2023
Donegal Rape Crisis Centre
News, Audio, Top Stories

Rape prevention starts with education – Donegal Rape Crisis Centre

8 November 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

8 November 2023
donegal county council logo large
Top Stories, Audio, News

DCC Defective Block’s Committee asked to prioritise older applicants

8 November 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube