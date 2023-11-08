Business Matters Ep 169 – Karen Murphy

On this week’s Business Matters, Chris Ashmore is joined by Karen Murphy of Karen Murphy Speech, Drama and Communications.

Her business dates back to 2006 and since then has grown considerably.

Karen runs her own school and also teaches students privately on an individual and small group basis.

She also teaches adults, and communications related classes and one-to-ones are an important part of her business too. Her courses have instilled a great deal of confidence and self-belief in many people, and can be very rewarding in all sorts of ways for the participants.

