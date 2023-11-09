Ulster SFC Preview: Noamh Conaill captain Ultan Doherty ahead of clash with Gowna

Donegal Champions Naomh Conaill start, what they hope will be a lengthy journey in Ulster on Sunday.

The men from Glenties/Fintown clash with Cavan Champions Gowna at Breffni Park in the quarter final of the provincial senior competition.

A semi final place against Glen or Cargin is up for grabs in the next round.

Naomh Conaill return to Breffni , some 13 years after their previously Ulster game at the Cavan venue, on that day they lost the final to Armagh’s Crossmaglen.

Stephen McGrath, Anthony Thompson, Brendan McDyer, Leo McLoone and John O’Malley all started that day and they are expected to line out again from the opening whistle on Sunday.

The club will be hoping for a better result this time around and current captain Ultan Dohety has been telling Oisin Kelly, their focus quickly turned to Ulster after they took a 7th Donegal title.

Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh will have full live coverage from the Naomh Conaill v Gowna clash from 4.30pm at Breffni Park