Downings were knocked out of this year’s Ulster Club Intermediate Championship as they came up short against Ballyhasie of Cavan at Breffni Park on Sunday evening.

It ended Ballyhaise 4-15, Downings 0-11.

The Donegal side were down 3-09 to 0-05 at half-time.

Manager Kevin Gallagher said it was a “difficult day at the office”.