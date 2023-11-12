Donegal Councillor Doherty calls for more information for locals during proposed road closure in Clonmany

A Donegal Councillor has raised concerns for the wellbeing of a local community in response to a proposed road closure at Straid in Clonmany.

Cllr Albert Doherty says that there is a lack of information for the local people on how they will enter and exit the Pinch Road or Mamore Gap which can be extremely challenging during winter weather.

From Monday the 20th of November until the 15th of December there will be night time closure commencing at 7pm and concluding at 7am.

Cllr Doherty says that the safety of health carers who are visiting clients during this period must be prioritised: