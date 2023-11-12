Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

The Outlet

Home for Christmas

Ours to Protect

Donegal Councillor Doherty calls for more information for locals during proposed road closure in Clonmany

A Donegal Councillor has raised concerns for the wellbeing of a local community in response to a proposed road closure at Straid in Clonmany.

Cllr Albert Doherty says that there is a lack of information for the local people on how they will enter and exit the Pinch Road or Mamore Gap which can be extremely challenging during winter weather.

From Monday the 20th of November until the 15th of December there will be night time closure commencing at 7pm and concluding at 7am.

Cllr Doherty says that the safety of health carers who are visiting clients during this period must be prioritised:

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Police 1
News, Top Stories

Police at the scene of Sunnyside Drive area of Maghera this evening

12 November 2023
monument123
News, Top Stories

Calls for new groups to join Donegal’s ‘Adopt a Monument’ programme

12 November 2023
locallink1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Extension of Fanad to Letterkenny bus service hours welcomed by local councillor

12 November 2023
Stephen Donnelly
News, Audio, Top Stories

More than one in four hospital consultants sign up to new Sláintecare contract

12 November 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Police 1
News, Top Stories

Police at the scene of Sunnyside Drive area of Maghera this evening

12 November 2023
monument123
News, Top Stories

Calls for new groups to join Donegal’s ‘Adopt a Monument’ programme

12 November 2023
locallink1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Extension of Fanad to Letterkenny bus service hours welcomed by local councillor

12 November 2023
Stephen Donnelly
News, Audio, Top Stories

More than one in four hospital consultants sign up to new Sláintecare contract

12 November 2023
Health Doctor Hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Industrial action may be pursued by NCHD’s if HSE does not provide satisfactory responses to recruitment freeze commitments

12 November 2023
Simon Harris
News, Audio, Top Stories

Fine Gael and Sinn Féin coalition will not come about after next year’s general election- Minister Simon Harris

12 November 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube