Donegal Junior League Results 12/11/23

 

Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division
Castlefin Celtic 1 v 1 Kilmacrennan Celtic
Keadue Rovers 2 v 1 Kildrum Tigers
Milford United 0 v 0 Swilly Rovers
St. Catherines 2 v 0 Gweedore Celtic

Temple Domestic Appliances Division One
Cranford United 2 v 1 Cappry Rovers
Letterbarrow Celtic 0 v 2 Donegal Town
Letterkenny Rovers 2 v 2 Glenea United

Donegal Physiotherapy and Performance Centre Division Two
Ballybofey United 3 v 0 Drumkeen United
Curragh Athletic 0 v 5 Kerrykeel ’71 F.C.
Dunkineely Celtic 1 v 4 Drumoghill F.C.
Lifford Celtic 1 v 0 Whitestrand United

candle
Gardai investigating man’s death in Downings

12 November 2023
Police 1
Police at the scene of Sunnyside Drive area of Maghera this evening

12 November 2023
monument123
Calls for new groups to join Donegal’s ‘Adopt a Monument’ programme

12 November 2023
locallink1
Extension of Fanad to Letterkenny bus service hours welcomed by local councillor

12 November 2023
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

