Extension of Fanad to Letterkenny bus service hours welcomed by local councillor

There are calls to extend the hours of service for a Fanad to Letterkenny bus service.

The Local Link 300 route has proved to be popular by people in the area as a primary mode of transport.

The route covers from Fanad to Letterkenny and passes through Ballylare, Portsalon, Kerrykeel, Rathmullan and Ramelton.

This extension would prove helpful to the local community as taxis are difficult to access in the area according to Councillor Pauric McGarvey.

Cllr McGarvey says that the extension would help local businesses going forward: