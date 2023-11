A Fine Gael and Sinn Féin coalition is not going to come about after next year’s general election.

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris says there is no member of the party – that he’s aware of – who would welcome the idea.

Before the last general election in 2020, Fine Gael also said they wouldn’t work with Fianna Fáil.

Minister Harris says they won’t enter government with Sinn Féin, even if it’s what the public votes for: