Four drivers arrested in Donegal last night on suspicion of drunk driving

Gardaí in Donegal arrested four drivers last night on suspicion of drink driving in the Buncrana District.

Two of the arrests were made in the Carndonagh area in the Buncrana area.

Donegal Gardaí are advising people to always make wise decisions before getting behind the wheel of a car and have raised concerns that road safety messages are not hitting home with some people.

They ask for people to be mindful following the arrests last night as drunk driving endangers your own life while putting other road users at risk.