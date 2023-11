Cockhill have edge out Buncrana Hearts in a local derby which was a top of the table clash in the Inishowen Premier Division on Sunday afternoon.

It ended Buncrana Hearts 1, Cockhill Celtic 2.

Chris Ashmore has the full time report.

Here’s Lee McColgan who scored Cockhill first goal from a corner kick.

Cockhill manager Gavin Cullen was “delighted to get the tree points”.

Buncrana Hearts boss Gary Duffy said it was “a hard one to take”.