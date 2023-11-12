Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Industrial action may be pursued by NCHD’s if HSE does not provide satisfactory responses to recruitment freeze commitments

The HSE recruitment freeze expansion has meant that it won’t be possible to meet targets for acceptable standards of working.

An additional 800 Non-Consultant Hospital Doctors were agreed to be necessary by the HSE and Department of Health.

Chair of the NCHD Committee Dr Rachel McNamara says that the recruitment freeze means the continuation of unacceptable and dangerous shift patterns.

Dr McNamara says that this will also have a concerning effect on patients:

Dr McNamara says that they have asked the HSE to confirm that no currently working NCHD will be asked to cover gaps that are existing in rosters all over the country.

According to Dr McNamara, if satisfactory responses are not received in relation to those commitments, they will have no choice but to pursue industrial action.

 

