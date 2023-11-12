Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
More than one in four hospital consultants sign up to new Sláintecare contract

More than one in four hospital consultants have signed up to the new public-only Sláintecare contract.

The contract – launched in March – doubles the hours that consultants can be rostered, in an effort to extend the amount of time senior clinical decision-makers are on duty across the health service.

1,056 consultants have now signed up to the contract, out of a total of 3,928.

Asked how he’ll get the remainder on-board, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said he thinks the contract speaks for itself:

Police 1
News, Top Stories

Police at the scene of Sunnyside Drive area of Maghera this evening

12 November 2023
monument123
News, Top Stories

Calls for new groups to join Donegal's 'Adopt a Monument' programme

12 November 2023
locallink1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Extension of Fanad to Letterkenny bus service hours welcomed by local councillor

12 November 2023
Stephen Donnelly
News, Audio, Top Stories

More than one in four hospital consultants sign up to new Sláintecare contract

12 November 2023
Advertisement

