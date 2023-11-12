More than one in four hospital consultants sign up to new Sláintecare contract

More than one in four hospital consultants have signed up to the new public-only Sláintecare contract.

The contract – launched in March – doubles the hours that consultants can be rostered, in an effort to extend the amount of time senior clinical decision-makers are on duty across the health service.

1,056 consultants have now signed up to the contract, out of a total of 3,928.

Asked how he’ll get the remainder on-board, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said he thinks the contract speaks for itself: