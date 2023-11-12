Noamh Conaill reaction: Martin Regan & Kevin McGettigan

Kevin McGettigan

A last-minute goal from Kevin McGettigan has rescued Noamh Conaill from the jaws of defeat as the Donegal side beat Gowna of Cavan to reach the semi-finals of the Ulster Senior Club Championship.

In Breffni Park, Cavan, it finished: Gowna 1-10, Noamh Conaill 2-8.

At halftime, the Boys in Blue led their opponents by 1-05 to 0-04.

Noamh Conaill will meet Derry and Ulster champions Glen in the semi-final after they defeated Cargin of Antrim 0-11 to 0-07 earlier today.

Kevin McGettigan said about his winning goal “right place, right time”.