North West boxers crowned Elite champs

Danny Duffy

Last night at the National Elite Championships in Dublin, North West boxers Danny Duffy of Raphoe Boxing Club and Jude Gallagher from Two Castles ABC won National Elite titles.

Danny fought Oisin Worsencroft in the bantamweight bout, with the fight going the distance as Duffy won by a unanimous decision to take the title on Raphoe’s Boxing Club president Peter O’Donnell’s 74th birthday.

Jude walked over Adam Hession, defeating the Galway man 5-0 across five rounds, to win the light middleweight crown.