Peter O’Donnell – North West boxing in a “very, very good place”

North West boxing is in a “very, very good place,” says Raphoe boxing president Peter O’Donnell, after two boxers from the area were crowned Elite Champions last night in Dublin.

Danny Duffy of Raphoe Boxing Club and Jude Gallagher from Two Castles ABC both won their finals at the National Elite Championships that took place at the National Stadium.

Danny fought Oisin Worsencroft in the bantamweight bout, winning by unanimous decision after the fight went the distance.

Jude was in superb form after beating Dylan Eagleson in the semi-finals on Friday, and he went on to follow that up by claiming the national title with a unanimous decision over Adam Hession.

On Sunday Sport, Peter O’Donnell spoke with Highland’s Jordan McDaid, and he said North West boxing is in a “very, very good place” after the wins in Dublin last night.