PSNI detectives appeal for information following arson report in Ballycastle

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of arson at residential premises at the Boyd Court area of Ballycastle yesterday.

Shortly after 4:45am, it was reported that entry had been gained to a ground floor flat in the area through a front window with fuel blocks placed on a sofa inside and set alight.

Colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service attended, with all residents safely removed from the building and the fire extinguished.

It is not believed that anyone was inside the ground floor flat at the time of the incident.

Enquiries are ongoing and police are appealing to anyone with information relating to the incident to contact them on 101.