Ulster Club SFC reaction: Glen into semi-final

Defending champions, Glen are into the semi final of the Ulster Club Senior Football Championship, after beating Cargin of Antrim in Celtic Park, Derry.

Full time, Glen 0-11. Cargin 0-07.

The Derry side led throughout the match against the Antrim champions, the visitors had to play with 14 men from the opening half as Tomás McCann was shown a red card and Sean O’Neill received a black card close to full time.

Glen will meet Donegal champions Noamh Conaill in the semi-final after they defeated Cavan champions Gowna , 2-08 to 1-10

Glen manager Malachy O’Rourke said he was “just delighted to get through it” after the match.