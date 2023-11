In a low scoring game, Trillick of Tyrone are into the semi-finals of the Ulster Club SFC after defeating Crossmaglen from Armagh in Healy Park last night.

Full time Trillick 0-09, Crossmaglen 0-04.

The Armagh men led at half time 0-04 to 0-02 but failed to score in the second half.

Trillick attacker James Garrity said the match “Really put us to the test.”