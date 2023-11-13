Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
DL Debate – The Championship 13/11/23

On this week’s DL Debate – The Championship, Brendan Devenney is joined by former Donegal and Naomh Conaill player John Gildea and Daire Bonner of the Donegal News to discuss Downing’s exit in the Intermediate Championship, Naomh Conaill’s dramatic win over Gowna and St Eunans victory in the Junior Hurling Championship. Plus Gaelic Life’s Micheal McMullen to look across the Ulster club games and he will also discuss his new book – Game Of My Life.

The DL Debate in association with Sara’s Kitchen at Sister Sara’s Letterkenny:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Top Stories

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Monday November 13th

13 November 2023
Draft Letterkenny Plan and Local Transport Plan 2023-2029
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letterkenny plan adoption shows what can be achieved through cooperation – McMonagle

13 November 2023
dunfanaghy1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Residents trapped in Dunfanaghy estate as a result of flooding

13 November 2023
Mini Stages Rally
News, Top Stories

Donegal Motor Club urges people not to share incident footage

13 November 2023
