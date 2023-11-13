DL Debate – The Championship 13/11/23

On this week’s DL Debate – The Championship, Brendan Devenney is joined by former Donegal and Naomh Conaill player John Gildea and Daire Bonner of the Donegal News to discuss Downing’s exit in the Intermediate Championship, Naomh Conaill’s dramatic win over Gowna and St Eunans victory in the Junior Hurling Championship. Plus Gaelic Life’s Micheal McMullen to look across the Ulster club games and he will also discuss his new book – Game Of My Life.

The DL Debate in association with Sara’s Kitchen at Sister Sara’s Letterkenny: