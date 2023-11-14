Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon Show with is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon, with Donal Kavanagh standing in for Greg Hughes this week – the podcast is below.

In Part One, after a look at the papers, we hear the concerns of residents in Dunfanaghy who were trapped in their houses again following storm Debi, a listener is desperate for help with disruptive noise from a nearby rock breaker and Gabriel has been told it will be four years before he can see a consultant about his hip:

In this hour we have ‘Community Garda Information’ – we then speak to the person behind a viral social media video showing thousands of medical files piled high in St Conal’s Hospital, there’s also reaction to that video:

ATU student Barry Breslin talks to us about ‘Shift’ week, Sandy Kelly chats about who new book, we hear of a Biobus visiting west Donegal on Friday and we hear how 1 in 10 international students have been exposed to accommodation fraud: