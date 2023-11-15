Business Matters Ep 170 – Jacqui Fegan

On this week’s Business Matters, Chris Ashmore is joined by Jacqui Fegan, the founder and proprietor of Four Paws Boarding Kennels and Dog Hotel in Kilmacrennan.

Animal lover Jacqui went from working in a pharmacy to setting up her own kennels which have gone from strength to strength and with the help of husband Malachy have expanded considerably.

Recently, Four Paws was named as the Best Kennels in Ireland at the prestigious Local Pets Awards held at a gala presentation night in Dublin.

Listen back here: