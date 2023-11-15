Derry’s Doherty & Patching on PFAI Team of the Year

Four-in-a-row Premier Division champions Shamrock Rovers have just one player on the PFAI Team of the Year.

Roberto Lopes is the only Hoops man in the side which is voted by the players within the top flight.

Derry City are represented by Ben Doherty and Will Patching along with Conor Kearns and Jack Moylan from Shelbourne.

St Patrick’s Athletic duo Sam Curtis and Chris Forrester make the cut as well as James Clarke and Jonathan Afolabi of Bohemians.

Dundalk’s Archie Davies and Cork City’s Ruairi Keating make up the eleven.

Meanwhile – Forrester, Afolabi and Keating are vying for the Premier Division player of the year.

While Curtis, Clarke and Moylan are nominated for Young Player of the Year.