Derry’s Doherty & Patching on PFAI Team of the Year

Ben Doherty

Four-in-a-row Premier Division champions Shamrock Rovers have just one player on the PFAI Team of the Year.

Roberto Lopes is the only Hoops man in the side which is voted by the players within the top flight.

Derry City are represented by Ben Doherty and Will Patching along with Conor Kearns and Jack Moylan from Shelbourne.

St Patrick’s Athletic duo Sam Curtis and Chris Forrester make the cut as well as James Clarke and Jonathan Afolabi of Bohemians.

Dundalk’s Archie Davies and Cork City’s Ruairi Keating make up the eleven.

Will Patching

Meanwhile – Forrester, Afolabi and Keating are vying for the Premier Division player of the year.

While Curtis, Clarke and Moylan are nominated for Young Player of the Year.

Screenshot 2023-11-15 161605
News, Top Stories

Median house prices in Donegal remain below €200,000

15 November 2023
omagh
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council seeking to identify source of mysterious hum in Omagh

15 November 2023
cows
News, Audio, Top Stories

McConalogue says progress is being made in meeting agriculture emission targets

15 November 2023
mcgintravel2
News, Audio, Top Stories

John McGinley Coaches spending €4 million on a new fleet of buses

15 November 2023
