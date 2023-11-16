BuyDonegal campaign goes live on Monday November 20th

The #BuyDonegal returns for the 4th year in a row next week, following on from what Donegal County Council is describing as a series of phenomenally successful campaigns.

Businesses from all sectors across the county are being urged to use the opportunity to highlight the products and services they offer to a local and global audience, while people in the area are being urged to buy local.

The #BuyDonegal initiative was first developed by Donegal County Council in 2020, and since its inception, it has showcased more than 300 innovative, creative, and world-class Donegal based businesses and brands.

The 2023 campaign starts on Monday next, November 20th, and will run for five weeks until December 22nd.

Cathaoirleach Cllr Martin Harley says over the last number of years, there’s been an overwhelming response from both businesses and the public in collectively promoting enterprise in the county. He says 2023 will provide an opportunity to build on the success of this campaign, and generate even greater interest in Donegal products and services.

Businesses who wish to participate can still do so by going to donegal.ie/businessportal to register their details.

**************

Statement in full –

#BuyDonegal 2023!

#BuyDonegal returns for the 4th year in a row, following on from a series of phenomenally successful campaigns, showcasing the best of Donegal business to the world!

This campaign gives an opportunity for businesses from all sectors across the county to highlight the exciting and innovative range of products and services they offer and encourage people from near and far to buy them & support local.

The #BuyDonegal initiative was first developed by Donegal County Council in 2020 and has showcased more than 300 innovative, creative, and world-class Donegal based businesses and brands, and has been recognized nationally for its impact on the local economy.

The 2023 campaign will run from Monday November 20th and run for five exciting weeks until December 22nd, providing ample opportunity for festive stocking fillers!

“#BuyDonegal provides a fantastic platform for Donegal businesses to highlight their creativity, innovation, talent and appeal to a much larger audience. Over the last number of years, we have seen an overwhelming response from both businesses and the public in collectively promoting enterprise in the county. 2023 will provide an opportunity to build on the success of this campaign and generate even greater interest in #BuyDonegal’’ outlined Cllr Martin Harley, Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council.

#BuyDonegal offers consumers a great opportunity to buy their loved ones a special Donegal gift in time for Christmas, while also supporting the local economy. The campaign supports a range of sectors such as food and drink producers, designers and makers, tourism providers and retailers. It is supported with an extensive online marketing campaign including a dedicated buydonegal.com website where consumers can go to find out more about the wonderful Donegal based products and services, and any special #BuyDonegal offers.

Log on now to find out some of the great businesses involved and start your shopping list in advance!

Garry Martin, Director of Service at Donegal County Council added ‘over 300 businesses got behind #BuyDonegal since its inception in 2020, and it has provided a great boost to the Donegal business community. The positive message it delivers, not just to the people of Donegal and our Diaspora, but internationally is hugely important for promoting the opportunities and businesses in Donegal.’’

Everyone, near and far, can support the #BuyDonegal campaign and Donegal businesses by simply purchasing a Donegal product or service and sharing an image of on social media using the hashtag #BuyDonegal or as Gaeilge #CeannaighDúnnanGall and make sure to tag us!

For Donegal businesses who have not yet signed up to the campaign, please visit https://donegal.ie/businessportal to register your details.