The Greg Hughes Show | Tuesday | 19/05/2026

Today we delve into serious safety concerns on our roads, a disheartening act of school vandalism, an urgent warning on internet safety, and a major split in local opinion over the President’s London visit.
Inside Today’s Episode:
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🗞️ The Morning Press: We open with a glance through the morning papers to see what’s dominating the local and national headlines today.
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🚜 Miraculous Escape at Brinlack: Cllr John Sheamais Ó Fearraigh joins the show to call for urgent, immediate safety infrastructure at Brinlack. This follows a terrifying recent incident where a car lost control and left the road, entirely crushing a child’s trampoline just moments after it had been in use.
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🏫 Vandalism at St. Patrick’s NS: A disheartening appeal from Mountcharles. Daire Diver, Principal of St. Patrick’s National School, speaks to Greg about the wanton vandalism that destroyed the school’s hard-earned gardens. He appeals directly to those responsible, or anyone with information, to come forward.
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💻 The Threat of Sextortion: East Derry MLA Cara Hunter joins the conversation to shed light on the terrifying rise of “sextortion” online. She shares the harrowing reality faced by one of her own constituents who became a victim and discusses the vital steps needed to protect people from digital blackmail.
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👗 Dressing the President: We celebrate local talent with Donegal designer Sarah Lorraine. She talks about the incredible honor of designing the stunning outfit worn by President Catherine Connolly during her historic official state visit to London and Buckingham Palace this week.
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🚨 Community Garda Information: Garda Gráinne is in studio with the weekly roundup of appeals, crime prevention advice, and road safety updates from across the Donegal division.
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👑 The Royal Invitation Controversy: Donegal Cllr Micheál Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig explains why his staunch support for President Catherine Connolly is being tested. Following her formal invitation to Britain’s King Charles III to make a State Visit to Ireland, the Independent councillor voices the frustration of republicans who feel the move is out of step with her mandate.
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