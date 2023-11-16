Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

After a look at the front pages, we hear from Collette whose life is ‘on hold’ as he awaits an appointment to see an ENT. We hear calls for urgent action to improve safety at a dangerous junction in Kilmacrennan and we hear of an annoying hum on Omagh:

In hour two we catch up of listeners comments, we hear of a Fine Gael meeting this weekend to discuss supports for the regions and there’s an extensive debate on if TDs should have voted to expel the Israeli ambassador:

An expert tells listeners what their dreams mean, we raise awareness of Pancreatic Cancer, listener Seamus wants to thank a good Samaritan and Clancy tells Greg how he intends to avail of assisted dying:

 

 

 

Checkpoint
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardai and PSNI team up for cross border speed tackling operation

16 November 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

16 November 2023
Gaza
News, Audio, Top Stories

Disappointment in Donegal at rejection of motion to expel Israeli Ambassador

16 November 2023
Private Sean Rooney burial
News, Audio, Top Stories

Audio Update: Concern over bail release of man accused of Sean Rooney killing

16 November 2023
