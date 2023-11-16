Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

After a look at the front pages, we hear from Collette whose life is ‘on hold’ as he awaits an appointment to see an ENT. We hear calls for urgent action to improve safety at a dangerous junction in Kilmacrennan and we hear of an annoying hum on Omagh:

In hour two we catch up of listeners comments, we hear of a Fine Gael meeting this weekend to discuss supports for the regions and there’s an extensive debate on if TDs should have voted to expel the Israeli ambassador:

An expert tells listeners what their dreams mean, we raise awareness of Pancreatic Cancer, listener Seamus wants to thank a good Samaritan and Clancy tells Greg how he intends to avail of assisted dying: