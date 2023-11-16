SF to host cross border business breakfast

Sinn Fein’s Finance Spokesperson says local business leaders have a key role to play in bringing the North West City Region to its full potential, but it cannot be done without targeted government support.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty was speaking ahead of a Business Breakfast being hosted by himself and MLA Conor Murphy, a former Finance Minister at Stormont tomorrow morning at the Grianan Hotel in Burt.

Deputy Doherty says the cross border gathering will give them a chance to outline Sinn Fein’s policies and hopes for the region, but more importantly, it will allow business leaders from Donegal and Derry outline their perspectives……..