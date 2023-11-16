The Score – 16/11/23

This week on The Score, Oisin Kelly looks ahead to big games in Ulster for Donegal clubs. We’ll hear from St Eunans Brian McIntyre ahead of their Ulster Hurling Championship Final against Castleblaney while Danny Cullen previews Setanta’s Ulster Intermediate semi final against Middleton of Armagh.

Dungloe Ladies Manager Tony Boyle tells us about their preparations for Sunday’S Ulster Final against Lavey. Brendan Walsh of Elite Sheer Promotions joins us ahead of this weekends Rumble in the Hills Boxing Show in the Aura Complex and Declan Kerr highlights the upcoming Donegal Sport Star Awards.