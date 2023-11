Donegal County Council is being urged to take matters into their own hands to tackle serious safety concerns at a junction in Kilmacrennan.

There has been yet another crash at the junction where the road through Kilmacrennan intersects with the N56.

Councillor John O’Donnell has warned that people’s lives remain at risk while the Council is awaiting intervention from the TII.

He’s calling for an independent safety review on the route: