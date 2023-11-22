Baba staying with Harps for 2024

Noe Baba has re-signed for 2024 with Finn Harps.

Baba made 28 appearances for Harps last season, scoring two goals including the winner against Kerry FC in September.

Harps boss Darren Murphy told finnharps.ie; “We’re delighted to have Noe tied down for another year. He came into the group last year without a proper preseason and was thrown right into the thick of the action but took it all in his stride. He’s a total professional, and his experience is massive for the squad and for some of the younger boys coming up through the academy so this was an important deal for us to get done as we keep building for 2024.”