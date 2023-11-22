Business Matters Ep 171 – Hugh Bonner

On this week’s Business Matters, Chris Ashmore is joined by Hugh Bonner, managing director of publishing and event management company Mara Media which is based in Annagry.

Mara Media dates back to 2005 when Hugh – who has a very strong background in the fishing industry – bought the already established publication called The Skipper.

Since then the business has grown considerably and while it has come through some choppy waters it has also prospered under his shrewd stewardship and vision and now it is one of Ireland’s leading magazine publishers and it also runs a number of world class industry expos and events.

