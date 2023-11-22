Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Friday deadline for Sports Star nominations

Ryan McHugh the 2018 GAA Award winner

Those wishing to make nominations for the 2023 Donegal Sports Star Awards must do so by this Friday the 24th of November. Donegal County Council is once again the exclusive sponsor and they are encouraging sporting bodies to make sure that achievements and successes are recognised by way of being nominated for the 48th Donegal Sports Star Awards which take place on Friday, January 26th in the Mount Errigal Hotel Letterkenny.

Nominations can be made online at www.donegalsportsstarawards.ie or emailed to info@donegalsportsstarawards.ie. Attach any relevant images and video footage.

Please note that in regard to nominations shortlisting may apply.

